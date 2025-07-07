Aspiring doctors observe real-life surgeries through university-led project

ISTANBUL
A Turkish medical school’s unique program is offering high school students a rare opportunity to witness real surgeries and interact with medical professionals, helping them explore careers in medicine.

 

The initiative, launched by Professor Dr. Türker Kılıç, Dean of İstinye University’s Faculty of Medicine, allows four high school students each day to observe live surgeries ranging from liver transplants to brain tumor removals and spinal procedures.

 

Since its inception in 2013, more than 5,000 students have taken part in the program.

 

One of the most recent participants was Beyda Nur Pehlivanoğlu, a student from a high school in the eastern city of Erzurum, who returned to the very operating room where she underwent brain surgery two years ago.

 

Diagnosed with a life-threatening tumor at age 15, Beyda had been treated by Kılıç, who, she recalled, spoke to her not just as a patient but “as a potential colleague.”

 

Now dreaming of becoming a doctor herself, Beyda joined the program as an observer.

 

“This time I wasn’t in the chair, I was watching,” she said. “It was a moment of pride and happiness. Kılıç not only saved my life, but helped shape my future.”

 

Kılıç emphasized that the goal of the initiative is to introduce young people to the world of science and medicine.

 

“They see what it’s like to live as a surgeon and work in a hospital environment,” he explained. “It helps them make informed decisions about their career path.”

 

Some students, he added, realize they’re not suited to the operating room, while others find their true calling.

 

Demand for the program remains high, with over 2,000 students currently on the waiting list. Applicants must submit a resume, a reference letter and a statement of motivation.

