Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

DENİZLİ

The asphalt on a road in the Aegean province of Denizli has melted due to a new heatwave Turkey entered on May 28, causing temperatures to surpass the season norms by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius countrywide.

Over the coming week, the temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius in the capital Ankara, 33 in Istanbul and 36 in the western province of İzmir.

The temperatures will hit 36 degrees Celsius in the eastern province of Diyarbakır over this week.

An academic from İzmir alleged that the city might witness a new heat record.

“This may be the hottest May in the last 77 years,” Doğan Yaşar, an academic from Dokuz Eylül University, told the İhlas News Agency on May 29.

The western province of Denizli is another city suffering from scorching heat, with temperatures hitting 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The asphalt on a 5-kilometer stretch of a main road in the province melted due to the heat.

“May was never hot here in Denizli. Now the asphalt melts,” İbrahim Özen, a local, told Demirören News Agency on May 29.