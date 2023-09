Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival continues

ANTALYA

The 30 International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, which opened on Sept. 4 with the opera 'Aida' in Antalya’s historical theater of Aspendos, will continue with Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ opera on Sept 8. The event will also present Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Ballet’ on Sept 13 and 14, Minkus’ ‘La Bayadere’ on Sept 17 and the Gala Concert on Sept 21