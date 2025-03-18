‘Aşk-ı Memnu’ opera on Antalya DOB Stage

ANTALYA

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet is set to captivate its audience with the opera “Aşk-ı Memnu” (Forbidden Love), an adaptation inspired by the groundbreaking contributions of author Halid Ziya Uşaklıgil to Turkish literature, featuring evocative music by Selman Ada and a compelling libretto by Tarık Günersel.

Consisting of two acts, the opera tells the tragic story of a young woman crushed under the weight of an impossible love. It premiered on March 15 at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center. Other performances will take place on March 19, 20, 22 and April 3, 22 and 24.

Directed by Reyhan Süme, the production takes audiences on an emotional journey through themes of love, loyalty and betrayal, enhanced by its powerful music and striking stage language.

Conducted by Hakan Kalkan, the opera's choir is led by Mahir Seyrek, with lighting design by Mustafa Eski and choreography by Meray Kartal.

Süme told the state-run Anadolu Agency that “Aşk-ı Memnu” was first staged by Antalya DOB in 2011 and received great interest.

Süme explained that they went through an extensive preparation process and worked with a large team for the production.

Composer Ada stated that before composing the opera, he took walks and conducted detailed research in various districts of Istanbul to fully absorb the essence of the story.

Ada emphasized that the opera has been staged multiple times with different productions and has been well-received on international stages.

Arzu Yaman, who plays the role of "Bihter," noted that she had performed a different role in the 2011 production. "Bihter is a challenging character. She is a 22-year-old young, beautiful, passionate and conflicted woman. Her complex relationships push her in different directions. I will do my best to reflect those emotional fluctuations. When you conduct a proper character analysis, you can immerse yourself in the role with all your heart."

Dağhan Ergün, who portrays "Behlül," said, "I am thrilled to be part of this production and to bring years of excitement into it. The music is intricate and crafted with great care. It required intense rehearsal sessions. Our rehearsals were incredibly enjoyable. We eagerly await our audience because this is an extraordinary production with its set and costumes."