Asia’s biggest film event back in top form in 2022

BUSAN

Movie stars, directors and fans descended on South Korea’s port town of Busan on Oct. 5 as Asia’s largest film festival returned at full power post-pandemic, with an Iranian film opening the event.

Top Korean actors and Asian stars including Hong Kong’s legendary Tony Leung are set to attend the Busan International Film Festival, which opened with a red carpet event and will run until Oct. 14.

South Korea has cemented its status as a global cultural powerhouse in recent years, thanks in part to the explosive success of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Busan festival was reduced to a fraction of its usual scale in 2020, while last year’s edition took place with a number of social distancing measures.

But the festival is back with no restrictions for 2022, with high-profile guests such as Japan’s famed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda flying in to discuss their latest projects.

“We feel fortunate to be able to play the role of Asia’s best film festival again,” festival director Huh Moon-young told reporters last month.

The festival will feature 243 movies from 71 countries, including 89 that will have their world premiere.

The festival opened with Iranian filmmaker Hadi Mohaghegh’s “Scent of Wind,” which tells the story of a father and a son - both of whom have disabilities - living in a remote village.

Hong Kong’s acclaimed actor Tony Leung has been selected as the recipient of Busan’s “Asian Cineaste of the Year” prize.