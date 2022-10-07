Asia’s biggest film event back in top form in 2022

Asia’s biggest film event back in top form in 2022

BUSAN
Asia’s biggest film event back in top form in 2022

Movie stars, directors and fans descended on South Korea’s port town of Busan on Oct. 5 as Asia’s largest film festival returned at full power post-pandemic, with an Iranian film opening the event.

Top Korean actors and Asian stars including Hong Kong’s legendary Tony Leung are set to attend the Busan International Film Festival, which opened with a red carpet event and will run until Oct. 14.

South Korea has cemented its status as a global cultural powerhouse in recent years, thanks in part to the explosive success of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Busan festival was reduced to a fraction of its usual scale in 2020, while last year’s edition took place with a number of social distancing measures.

But the festival is back with no restrictions for 2022, with high-profile guests such as Japan’s famed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda flying in to discuss their latest projects.

“We feel fortunate to be able to play the role of Asia’s best film festival again,” festival director Huh Moon-young told reporters last month.

The festival will feature 243 movies from 71 countries, including 89 that will have their world premiere.

The festival opened with Iranian filmmaker Hadi Mohaghegh’s “Scent of Wind,” which tells the story of a father and a son - both of whom have disabilities - living in a remote village.

Hong Kong’s acclaimed actor Tony Leung has been selected as the recipient of Busan’s “Asian Cineaste of the Year” prize.

WORLD Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

    Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

  2. OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

    OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

  3. Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

    Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

  4. Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

    Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Opera and modern dance show by IDOB

Opera and modern dance show by IDOB
Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
Lost Cubist painting by Leger found on back of another canvas

Lost Cubist painting by Leger found on back of another canvas
Names on frescoes of Sümela Monastery erased

Names on frescoes of Sümela Monastery erased
Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing

Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
WORLD Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

ECONOMY R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

The volume of research and development (R&D) spending has reached 55 billion Turkish Liras ($2.96 billion) in Türkiye, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.