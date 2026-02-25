Aselsan’s net profit surges 50 percent in 2025

ISTANBUL
Turkish defense giant Aselsan has reported that its net profit surged by 50 percent in 2025 from a year ago to stand at 29.92 billion Turkish Liras ($684 million).

The net profit margin increased from 13 percent in 2024 to 17 percent last year, the company’s financials showed.

Net sales amounted to 180.5 billion liras, marking a robust 15 percent increase from 2024, while EBITDA rose 20 percent to 47.3 billion, with EBITDA margin improving from 25 percent to 206 percent.

The growth in new order intake during the year reached 46 percent, totaling $9.6 billion, the company said in a statement. Aselsan’s backlog also increased by 46 percent to reach $20.4 billion.

The company secured over $2 billion in new export contracts in 2025, marking a 104 percent increase over the previous year.

Aselsan stressed that it increased its direct and indirect international deliveries by 89 percent, reaching a total of $958 million and 16 products were exported for the first time.

“ASELSAN significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities in 2025, with investments aimed at enhancing serial production capabilities, rising by 106 percent to $372 million. R&D expenditures also increased by 40 percent, total valuing $1.36 billion,” the statement added.

The ratio of financial liabilities to total assets declined from 13.4 percent to 10 percent, further strengthening the company’s balance sheet structure.

The company noted that it recorded a 33 percent reduction in net debt in 2025, “a year marked by the implementation of new financial management strategies.”

