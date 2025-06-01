Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

ANKARA
Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

Turkish defense giant Aselsan has been selected as one of five global contractors to help design NATO’s future air system architecture, a milestone that highlights the country’s role in the alliance’s defense landscape.

Aselsan will join industry heavyweights such as Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, Lockheed Martin UK, Raytheon and Thales LAS in the Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) project.

The initiative, spearheaded by NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), aims to develop very short to medium-range capabilities to counter a variety of air and missile threats.

Currently in its concept stage, GBAD is one of 27 multinational efforts designed to bolster operational effectiveness, cost efficiency and interoperability among NATO allies and partners.

Türkiye's Defense Industry Presidency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün described Aselsan’s inclusion as “a strong manifestation of our country’s engineering capacity, technological depth and strategic reliability.”

“This development reveals the level, vision and global capabilities of not only Aselsan but also the entire Turkish defense industry,” Görgün told daily Milliyet.

Under the agreement with NSPA, Aselsan will work on the initial concept study of the system’s architecture alongside its counterparts. Deliverables from this phase are expected by mid-September, at which point the most suitable system designs will be assessed.

While Türkiye's domestically developed Hisar air defense system is operational within the country, other NATO members utilize alternatives such as the Patriot system.

The SSB currently oversees more than 1,100 procurement and R&D programs, Görgün said. The Turkish defense industry ranks as the world’s 11th largest exporter, with approximately 75 percent of its systems — including those used by the Turkish Armed Forces — also deployed within NATO forces.

Türkiye's layered air defense architecture, including the domestically developed Hakim 100 air command and control system, has played a key role in Aselsan’s selection for this critical project, reports said.

The system integrates data from various sensors to generate a cohesive air picture and effectively directs both land-based air defense systems and fighter jets using threat assessment algorithms.

This layered defense network, dubbed the Steel Dome architecture, has demonstrated Aselsan’s expertise in air defense systems, paving the way for the company’s involvement in shaping NATO’s future airspace defense, local media suggested.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

    Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

  2. Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

    Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

  3. UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

    UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

  4. Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

    Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

  5. Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

    Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Recommended
Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire
Defense Ministry marks 114th anniversary of Turkish Air Forces founding

Defense Ministry marks 114th anniversary of Turkish Air Force's founding
Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services

Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services
Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives

Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives
Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production

Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production
Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday

Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday
Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen
WORLD UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

Britain announced it will build 12 new attack submarines as it was set to unveil Monday a major defense review to deal with "growing" Russian aggression and the changing nature of warfare.
ECONOMY Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Türkiye's exports increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on June 2.  
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿