Aselsan expands presence in Asia-Pacific region

ANKARA
Turkish defense giant Aselsan has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the official opening of a new office in Indonesia and the signing of five key defense agreements at the Indo Defense 2025 event in Jakarta, which concluded on June 14.

The new deals, signed in the presence of high-ranking officials from both Türkiye and Indonesia, highlight the strategic importance of cooperation between the countries.

Aselsan’s deal with Indonesian state-owned defense firm PT Pindad involves cooperation in weapons, guidance and fire control systems, while its agreement with Indonesian defense holding company Defend ID will oversee the technology transfer and joint production with PT LEN Industri, a firm under the holding.

The Turkish defense firm’s agreement with the CSC Group will bring joint opportunities, while a team agreement with the firm Excalibur Army involves Aselsan systems being used in Excalibur Army’s Patriot 4x4 four vehicles in Indonesia.

Aselsan’s deal with PT PAL will enable modernization efforts and lead to new platform development.

Aselsan Indonesia will serve as a center for direct interaction, development of customized solutions and long-term maintenance.

“I believe this office will build bridges between the two countries in technology and bring a bright future,” said Haluk Görgün, president of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Agency.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol highlighted the strategic importance of the expansion, which is increasing the company’s presence in Asia-Pacific and further strengthening ties with the Turkish defense industry.

“Aselsan Indonesia will serve as a direct link with local partners while supporting sustainable and high-impact cooperation with on-site services,” he said.

 

