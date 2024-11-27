Artisans bring timeless antique works back to life

ISTANBUL

Skilled antique masters with decades of expertise meticulously restore timeworn treasures in Istanbul's Horhor Antique Bazaar, reviving their elegance while safeguarding their timeless charm for future generations to admire.

Located in the Fatih district, the bazaar not only sells old objects but also serves as a place where many broken, worn, and faded antiques are expertly restored. Artisans repair these items in their workshops, ensuring that timeless pieces are passed down to future generations. These valuable items find their way to display shelves to be appreciated by antique enthusiasts, often referred to as the "final buyers."

İlhan Şenyurt, a 67-year-old artisan restoring antiques in his workshop at the bazaar, shared that he has been in the trade since he was 12, honing his craft for an impressive 55 years.

Specializing in wooden products and various other pieces, Şenyurt explained that they clean damaged and deteriorated items brought to them by stripping old paint, sanding them and applying shellac polish to enhance their appearance. He emphasized that the pieces are treated without altering their original state, with the restoration process taking anywhere from a week to three or four months, depending on the item.

Highlighting the dwindling number of artisans skilled in antique restoration, Şenyurt said: "Previously, we had many masters, but unfortunately, they are no longer around. The older generation has aged, many have passed away and others have retired. We are the last generation now, and there is no younger generation to teach. It seems this profession might end with us."

Şenyurt noted that restoring antiques is not easy, requiring years of experience and skill. Despite being in the field for over 50 years, he said, "I cannot say I have mastered this craft, I am still in the learning phase."

He added that he has repaired the intricate wooden doors, mother-of-pearl inlays and shellac finishes of nearly 15 historical mosques and shrines in Istanbul, most of them works by the renowned Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan.

Veysel Yılmaz, 67, who has dedicated 49 years to antique restoration, described the patience required in this line of work: "You need the patience of a saint. People often say, 'You talk to the stone, and it cracks, but you mustn't.' You must remain composed to complete the task. A single project can take days. You finish, notice a flaw and redo it. You spot another flaw and redo it again. You must be incredibly patient."

Yılmaz explained that antique restoration involves meticulous care, ensuring the original parts remain intact while repairing damaged areas.

"It is like a surgeon performing reconstructive surgery. For instance, when a part of the face is burnt, they graft a piece from elsewhere. We do the same. We must replace broken parts with identical ones, using the same materials as those from 150 years ago, such as clay, as the piece wouldn't accept anything else."

After completing the repairs, Yılmaz experiences a deep sense of fulfillment, explaining, "When I restore an item, I feel as though I have brought it back to life. It's akin to a mother giving birth and raising a child to succeed in life. I feel the same sense of pride and joy seeing the pieces displayed and appreciated by art lovers."

Yılmaz also pointed out the difficulty of finding apprentices in this field, sharing that he had trained his own son in the trade.

Murat Fırat, an antique dealer with 30 years of experience at the bazaar, emphasized the importance of skilled restorers for their work.

Explaining that he entrusts the antiques he acquires to these artisans, Fırat said: "To deliver the items to the final buyer in the best condition — if not perfect, let's say near-perfect — they strive to ensure the item is in excellent shape. Customers expect clean and well-maintained items. If the piece is wooden and its color has faded, they restore its natural hue, allowing the item to express itself."