Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara

  • October 08 2020 13:39:00

ADANA – Demirören News Agency
An artisan in the southern province of Adana, who carved a rosary made of a string of beads that weigh one ton after two years of work, said on Oct. 8 that he wanted to bestow it to the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

“I want to give it to the Presidential Complex as a gift,” said Nasır Fidan, an artisan who has been making prayer beads for 18 years.

Fidan’s rosary has been on exhibition at the Prayer Beads Mall in the province for a year. After finishing his work of art in 2019, Fidan immediately applied to the Guinness Book of Records, claiming his beads to be the “largest of their kind.”

The prayer beads are made of amber, consisting of 36 pieces of the stone with each weighing 27.7 kilograms, sewed in a string using a heavy steel metal wire.

“We had a hard time carving this piece. The biggest amber in the world weighs 20 kilograms, and this one is 1,000 kilograms. There is a difference of 980 kilograms,” Fidan said in his interview in 2019.

It cost the artisan some 400,000 Turkish Liras ($50,400) to make the prayer beads.

