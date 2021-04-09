Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum

ANTALYA

Following the discovery of some late Roman period embossed steles and a lid of a sarcophagus with a lion engraved on a wall fountain in a yard of a village mosque in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Korkuteli district, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation in the village.



As a result of the inspection, it was determined that there were 21 more immovable cultural assets, including tomb covers, tomb steles and column fragments with inscriptions in the streets and even on the walls of some houses in the village.



Experts found that the historical artifacts, estimated to be 1,700 years old, were moved from an ancient settlement, which was declared as an archaeological site in 2016, about 1.5 kilometers southwest of the settlement.



Among the artifacts found in the village, it was decided that the three steles mounted on the wall fountain’s pediment and the sarcophagus cover be removed and moved to a museum.



The other 21 historical artifacts will be moved to a museum in the coming days.