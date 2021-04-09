Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum

  • April 09 2021 07:00:00

Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum

ANTALYA
Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum

Following the discovery of some late Roman period embossed steles and a lid of a sarcophagus with a lion engraved on a wall fountain in a yard of a village mosque in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Korkuteli district, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation in the village.

As a result of the inspection, it was determined that there were 21 more immovable cultural assets, including tomb covers, tomb steles and column fragments with inscriptions in the streets and even on the walls of some houses in the village.

Experts found that the historical artifacts, estimated to be 1,700 years old, were moved from an ancient settlement, which was declared as an archaeological site in 2016, about 1.5 kilometers southwest of the settlement.

Among the artifacts found in the village, it was decided that the three steles mounted on the wall fountain’s pediment and the sarcophagus cover be removed and moved to a museum.

The other 21 historical artifacts will be moved to a museum in the coming days.

Turkey, history, archeology, Tourism, Art,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

    Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

  3. Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

    Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

  4. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  5. Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

    Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies
Recommended
‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’

‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’
Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia
Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister
Heavy rainfall, strong winds disrupt daily life in Turkey’s northwest

Heavy rainfall, strong winds disrupt daily life in Turkey’s northwest
Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’
Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law

Changes made to controversial ‘Code-29’ in labor law

Turkey’s Social Security Institution (SGK) has made changes in a controversial article in the labor law, widely known as Code-29, after complaints that some firms were using it to dodge a government decision that bans layoffs.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.