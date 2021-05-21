Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

  • May 21 2021 07:00:00

Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

HONG KONG-The Associated Press
Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia’s premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

About 100 galleries from 23 countries are participating, half the pre-pandemic level, with others joining via online viewing rooms. The show runs through Sunday.

Adeline Ooi, the Asia director of Art Basel, described the event as the organization’s first hybrid fair. A steady flow of visitors, all wearing masks, perused the works in a cavernous convention center while buyer representatives used smartphones on selfie sticks to zoom in on specific pieces for buyers overseas.

Last year’s Art Basel was called off as the pandemic was taking hold. The virus situation has stabilized in Hong Kong, and vaccines are gradually reaching more of the population.

exhibition,

WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

  2. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  3. Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

    Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

  4. Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385
Recommended
Excavations to resume on Giresun Island

Excavations to resume on Giresun Island
Artbook Days opens new dimension for Turkey’s art scene

Artbook Days opens new dimension for Turkey’s art scene
Museum displays skeletons of vertebrates

Museum displays skeletons of vertebrates
Journey through historical events at Hisart Live History Museum

Journey through historical events at Hisart Live History Museum
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
‘Apartment’ exhibition now open in Istanbul

‘Apartment’ exhibition now open in Istanbul
WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

Princes William and Harry on May 20 hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over "the deceitful way" Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.
ECONOMY Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

 Fuel prices across Turkey rose significantly, prompted by a rise in special consumption tax (SCT), according to an industrial group.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç officially announced his candidacy to be re-elected chairman of the club.