Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France

NICE

An apartment building blaze early on Thursday killed seven people in the southern French city of Nice and police were investigating the fire as a possible arson, authorities said.

The dead include three children, 5, 7 and 10 years old, and a 17-year-old who tried to escape by jumping from a window, they added.

The apartment was occupied by a family believed to have Comoran origins, the regional prefect Hugues Moutouh said, referring to the southern African island nation.

Ten people were inside when the fire broke out.

Rescuers were alerted at around 2:30 a.m. to the blaze on the seventh floor of the building in the low-income neighborhood of Les Moulins, known for being a drug-dealing hub, in the west of the city.

In spite of the substantial resources deployed, "unfortunately seven people died during this fire," firefighters said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media that the quick arrival of firefighters "probably prevented more deaths".

Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said investigators were looking into a "criminal" cause for the fire.

He gave no details, but Nice Deputy Mayor Anthony Borre said that surveillance footage showed three men wearing balaclavas in the vicinity

"These actions are serious, they are barbaric," he said, adding that he expected "a strong response" by the authorities once the investigation was over.