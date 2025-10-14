Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

MALATYA

The newly opened visitor center at Arslantepe Mound, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back 7,000 years, offers visitors a journey through time.

Located in the Orduzu neighborhood of Malatya’s Battalgazi district, the center was completed in 2023 and opened to the public on Oct. 4. It features simulation areas, a panoramic exhibition space, galleries and event halls.

Built on an area of around 1,650 square meters with 1,330 square meters of indoor space, the center’s design draws inspiration from Bronze Age settlements. Inside, video presentations provide information about the history of Arslantepe Mound, while a panoramic hall brings to life the daily lives of the region’s ancient inhabitants in 3D.

Constructed using a combination of traditional and modern materials, the center also aims to enhance the site’s appeal to visitors.

Malatya Museum Director Murat Ata told state-run Anadolu Agency that the visitor center plays a key role in helping visitors better understand Arslantepe Mound.

“The center, built with a hybrid system combining traditional and modern materials, is designed to meet visitors’ needs,” Ata said. “Here, guests can learn about Arslantepe’s continuous settlement history from the Chalcolithic Age to the Roman period. There are many digital and visual reconstructions. Visitors can first stop by the center to get general information before exploring the mound itself and leave with a deeper appreciation of the site.”