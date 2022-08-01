‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency

The number of illegal foreigners deported from Türkiye in 2022 has soared to 59,000 and increased by 136 percent compared to the same period of 2021, Directorate General of Migration Management has announced.

“In the first seven months of 2022, 59,040 illegal foreigners, 35,728 from Afghanistan and 7,214 from Pakistan, were safely sent back to their countries,” the directorate said in a written statement.

The number of illegal foreigners deported since 2016 has reached 358,736, while the deportations increased by 136 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the officials.

“17,942 foreigners from 93 different nationalities are under administrative detention in our removal centers, and their deportation proceedings continue,” the directorate added.

It was also pointed out in the statement that 514,358 Syrians have returned to their country within the scope of voluntary repatriation.