Army dogs undergo tough training

BURSA

The dogs of the Turkish Armed Forces are receiving tough training at the Dog Training Battalion in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The battalion has been training dogs since 1963. Dogs of 12 different breeds, six of which are local, are produced and raised at the center in Bursa and receive challenging training in eight branches.

Dogs are evaluated according to many general criteria such as breed, gender, temperament, courage and interest, and their characteristic features have an impact on which branch they will be trained in. While dogs that are curious, inquisitive and like to play with toys are selected for bomb and narcotic substance searches, dogs with aggression and protection instinct are preferred for patrol and reconnaissance.

To determine these characteristics, the puppies are observed in different environments and subjected to many different tests. After a challenging training process, the dogs go to the military units where they are assigned with their trainers and play an active role both at home and across borders.

During the training period, the puppies are accustomed to people, taking orders, environment and terrain conditions.

Dogs are effective not only in domestic and cross-border operations but also in natural disasters. The military dogs, which first took an active role in the rubble of the Aug. 17, 1999, Marmara Earthquake, were recently in the region after the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes that affected 11 southern provinces in early February last year.

A total of 28 search dogs and a corpse search dog were deployed to the earthquake zone and rescued 78 people from the rubble.