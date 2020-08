Armored vehicle overturns, two police killed in SE Turkey

HATAY-Anadolu Agency

Two special operations police were killed in a road accident in southeastern Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 10.

The accident happened when the armored vehicle carrying police overturned in Yüksekova, Hakkari on its way back from base along the Iranian border.

The burial will take place at their hometowns after the funeral ceremony.