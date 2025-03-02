Armenia takes control from Russian guards at Turkish border

YEREVAN
Armenian border units have taken fully control of the security of the border with Türkiye amid Russian guards’ withdrawal, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced.

In a statement shared on his personal Facebook page, Pashinyan underscored that Armenian forces have assumed jurisdiction over border operations on the Armenian side of the Alican Border Gate as of March 1.

Pashinyan also recalled that, during the summer of 2022, the Armenian side of the Alican Border Gate underwent infrastructural refurbishments, following which Russian Border Guard Troops were deployed to operate in the area.

Türkiye's special representative in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Yerevan and Ankara, Serdar Kılıç, said in January 2023 that the two countries had reached an agreement to give new impetus to the work on opening the border for third-country nationals.

Expressing his appreciation, the Armenian Premier extended his gratitude to the Russian Border Guard Troops who had hitherto been stationed at these frontier posts.

