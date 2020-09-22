Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

  • September 22 2020 09:11:57

Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Sept. 21 warned Armenia against playing with fire after an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in a cross-border attack.

"Armenia, which unlawfully occupied Upper Karabakh, now violated the cease-fire in Tovuz region and killed a heroic Azerbaijani soldier," the ministry said on Twitter.

It also wished Allah's mercy upon the late soldier and conveyed condolences to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry in a tweet also shared support for Azerbaijan.

Since 1991, the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions as well as decisions by many international organizations refer to this fact and demand the withdrawal of the occupational Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but has yet to get any results.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  2. Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

    Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

  3. Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

    Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

  4. Time to say new things

    Time to say new things

  5. Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

    Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Recommended
Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay

Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay
Turkish, German leaders and EU Council head to hold meeting shortly

Turkish, German leaders and EU Council head to hold meeting shortly
Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues

Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues
Turkey limiting public services for virus violators

Turkey limiting public services for virus violators
Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara
Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

WORLD Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

More than 240 asylum seekers at a temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have contracted coronavirus, the public health agency said on Sept. 21.    
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş both drew in their Week 2 games at home, losing precious two points in the race.