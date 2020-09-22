Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Sept. 21 warned Armenia against playing with fire after an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in a cross-border attack.

"Armenia, which unlawfully occupied Upper Karabakh, now violated the cease-fire in Tovuz region and killed a heroic Azerbaijani soldier," the ministry said on Twitter.

It also wished Allah's mercy upon the late soldier and conveyed condolences to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry in a tweet also shared support for Azerbaijan.

Since 1991, the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions as well as decisions by many international organizations refer to this fact and demand the withdrawal of the occupational Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but has yet to get any results.