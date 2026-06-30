Armenia opposes ‘weaponization’ of 1915 events after Israeli move

YEREVAN

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said Armenia sees no need to respond to Israel’s recognition of the 1915 events as genocide, arguing that avoiding the “weaponization” of the issue is in the interest of Yerevan.

Speaking at a briefing on June 29, Pashinyan underlined that it is in the interest of Armenia to not enter into misuse of the issue, according to state news agency Armenpress.

“We see no need to respond because as we believe it is in Armenia’s best interest not to become part of the process of weaponizing this issue,” he added.

On June 28, the Israeli cabinet approved a proposal to designate the 1915 events as a genocide. “It is never too late to do the right thing,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, calling it a “moral and historical duty.”

Later in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government is seeking “to cover up its own crimes” through a politically motivated decision on the 1915 events.

Azerbaijan also criticized the Israeli government’s decision, calling on Israel to reconsider the move.

Armenia has long accused the Ottoman Empire of committing genocide against Armenians in 1915 during World War I.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as genocide, describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Israel has historically refrained from formally recognizing the events as genocide, largely out of concern that doing so could damage relations with Ankara.

However, ties between the two countries have sharply deteriorated since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, amid Turkish accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.