Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez officially divorce

LOS ANGELES
A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage of nearly three years has become official yesterday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker.

The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a prenuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system.

The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, they had only to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect.

Under the agreement, Grande will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees.

Grande's petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple began dating in January 2020, and quarantined together during the pandemic. They appeared together in the video for the Justin Bieber charity single “Stuck With U” in May of that year, and announced their engagement in December.

Grande and Gomez were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021.

Singer and actress Grande, released her seventh studio album, “eternal sunshine,” on March 8. She is playing the good witch Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical “Wicked," scheduled for release in November.

