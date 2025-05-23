Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

BUENOS AIRES
Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina's government has announced measures to encourage citizens to bank the billions of dollars they have stashed under mattresses and floorboards as well as in safety deposit boxes and offshore accounts.

Launching the plan under the slogan "Your dollars, your decision," President Javier Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said: "It's a new regime that will allow Argentines to freely use their savings, without having to prove where they came from."

Over years of high inflation and currency controls, Argentines traded their battered pesos for dollars, which they often hoarded at home, in cash.

Last year, a tax amnesty brought in billions of dollars in deposits and in April, Argentina received a first tranche of $12 billion from a new $20 billion dollar loan agreed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The plan, which will be formalized in a decree and a bill, builds on the 2024 amnesty.

Banks will be required to accept deposits of up to 100 million pesos (about $90,000) without asking about the provenance of the funds.

Meanwhile, the threshold for transactions that banks must report to tax authorities will be raised more than tenfold.

Adorni denied that the no-questions-asked approach would allow gangs to launder the proceeds of criminal activities.

Milei came to power in December 2023 vowing to fix Argentina's perennially crisis-hit economy by slashing public spending and through deregulation.

Last year, Argentina recorded its first budget surplus in a decade, but purchasing power, employment and consumer spending have fallen.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones
Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1
Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek
Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April
IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿