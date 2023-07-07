Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

MADRID

La Liga giant Real Madrid on July 7 revealed its latest signing, Turkish international midfielder Arda Güler, making the 18-year-old player the most expensive of his country with an initial transfer fee of 20 million euros to be paid to Fenerbahçe.

The sum could increase to 30 million euros with up to 10 million euros in add-ons and bonuses, with Fenerbahçe reportedly having a 20 percent sell-on clause.

"The parties have agreed on the transfer of our professional football player Arda Güler to the Spanish club Real Madrid CF in exchange for the termination of the player's contract with us for 20 million euros,” the Istanbul club said in a statement late July 6.

"The solidarity contribution fees that will arise as per the FIFA instructions will be paid by Real Madrid CF. "In addition to the transfer fee, a maximum bonus of 10 million Euros will be paid to our Club by Real Madrid CF, depending on the performance of the player."

The 18-year-old attacking midfield prodigy had been on the radars of several top clubs, including Barcelona this summer. And for a while it even appeared that the teenager would be headed to Catalonia.

However, some late movements from Real Madrid convinced Arda Güler to agree to move to the Spanish capital instead.

Arda Güler made his first-team debut for Fenerbahçe in August 2021, in a Europa League qualifier which came before his 17th birthday.

In the 2021-2022 campaign, he went on to play 16 times and score three goals for his club.

Last season saw him truly burst onto the scene, making 35 appearances, scoring six goals and delivering some stunning performances like the one in the Turkish Cup final against Basakşehir. In the showpiece event, he set up Fenerbahçe's opening goal on the way to a 2-0 win and was named man of the match.

Arda Güler has been a full international since the 19th of November 2022. He made his debut at 17 years of age, in a friendly clash against the Czech Republic.

He has now earned four caps for Türkiye, scoring once. His goal came against Wales in a European Championship qualifier on June 19, 2023, making him the youngest player in his country's history to score for the national side.