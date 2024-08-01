Archeologist refutes claims of suspended excavation in Göbeklitepe

Salim Uzun - ŞANLIURFA

The head of the excavation at Göbeklitepe in the eastern province of Şanlıurfa has denied recent reports which surfaced in both Turkish and international media that operations at the Neolithic site had ceased and that trees had been planted in the protected area.

The excavation team confirmed the presence of olive trees, stating they were there from the outset, and stressed they are working with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to relocate them without disrupting the ongoing work or damaging the trees.

“Yes, there are olive trees in the area, but they are not new,” said Necmi Karul, the head of the Göbeklitepe excavation.

“There are attempts to create a perception that Göbeklitepe excavations have been halted. These allegations are completely unfounded,” he stated, emphasizing that speculations continue despite official statements to the contrary.

“Everyone fabricates a different story. There are those who say ‘excavations are being prevented because the true religions will be revealed.’”

He also addressed the increase in “so-called energy tours” and said, “There were even those who called it a ‘space base.’ No one has a right to mislead the public with false information. As a scientist, I say that they are nothing more than conspiracy theorists.”

Karul stated that the 2024 excavations began in May with a team of 70 members and are set to continue until mid-October.

The team is focusing on two main tasks: Opening new areas and consolidating previously exposed structures. “Notably, during our last excavations, we found the world’s oldest painted boar sculpture.”