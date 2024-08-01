Archeologist refutes claims of suspended excavation in Göbeklitepe

Archeologist refutes claims of suspended excavation in Göbeklitepe

Salim Uzun - ŞANLIURFA
Archeologist refutes claims of suspended excavation in Göbeklitepe

The head of the excavation at Göbeklitepe in the eastern province of Şanlıurfa has denied recent reports which surfaced in both Turkish and international media that operations at the Neolithic site had ceased and that trees had been planted in the protected area.

The excavation team confirmed the presence of olive trees, stating they were there from the outset, and stressed they are working with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to relocate them without disrupting the ongoing work or damaging the trees.

“Yes, there are olive trees in the area, but they are not new,” said Necmi Karul, the head of the Göbeklitepe excavation.

“There are attempts to create a perception that Göbeklitepe excavations have been halted. These allegations are completely unfounded,” he stated, emphasizing that speculations continue despite official statements to the contrary.

“Everyone fabricates a different story. There are those who say ‘excavations are being prevented because the true religions will be revealed.’”

He also addressed the increase in “so-called energy tours” and said, “There were even those who called it a ‘space base.’ No one has a right to mislead the public with false information. As a scientist, I say that they are nothing more than conspiracy theorists.”

Karul stated that the 2024 excavations began in May with a team of 70 members and are set to continue until mid-October.

The team is focusing on two main tasks: Opening new areas and consolidating previously exposed structures. “Notably, during our last excavations, we found the world’s oldest painted boar sculpture.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

    Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

  2. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  3. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  5. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
Recommended
Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye
Erdoğan vows action against expansionist ambitions

Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'
Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
FM proposes security pact after Hamas leaders killing

FM proposes 'security pact' after Hamas leader's killing
Haniyehs killing crippled ceasefire efforts, Ankara believes

Haniyeh's killing crippled ceasefire efforts, Ankara believes
Media watchdog imposes fines on 3 digital platforms

Media watchdog imposes fines on 3 digital platforms
US welcomes meeting of Turkish, Armenian representatives

US welcomes meeting of Turkish, Armenian representatives

WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿