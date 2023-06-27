Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for $11bln Saudi complex

Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for $11bln Saudi complex

PARIS
Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for $11bln Saudi complex

 

Saudi Aramco and France's TotalEnergies have signed contracts to start building an $11-billion petrochemicals facility in the Gulf kingdom, the two companies said.

A signing ceremony for the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the Amiral complex took place at Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The move "marks the start of construction work on the joint petrochemical expansion", Aramco and TotalEnergies said in a joint statement.

Seven companies were awarded contracts for the construction of the project in Jubail, on Saudi Arabia's east coast. The facility is slated to begin operations in 2027.

The project, first announced in 2018, represents an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco and TotalEnergies.

The complex will enable Saudi Arabia's SATORP refinery to convert internally produced off-gases and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural gasoline supplied by Aramco, into higher value chemicals.

It will have the capacity to produce 1.65 million tonnes per annum of ethylene and other industrial gases, Aramco said.

"As part of Aramco's growth strategy, the project is anticipated to contribute to value-addition opportunities in the kingdom's downstream ecosystem," Aramco president Amin Nasser said at the signing ceremony.

total energy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

  2. ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

    ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

  3. UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

    UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

  4. As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

    As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

  5. Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

    Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
Recommended
UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments
Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards

Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards
Some 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Antalya each day: Minister

Some 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Antalya each day: Minister
Turkish renewable energy companies investing abroad

Turkish renewable energy companies investing abroad
Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt
German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty

German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty
WORLD As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat.
ECONOMY UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently held talks in the Turkish capital to discuss investment opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s expected visit to the Gulf nation.
SPORTS Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.