Arab leaders' summit kicks off in Riyadh, amid plans for Gaza reconstruction

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a summit in Riyadh on Friday, attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi state media reported.

The state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel shared a photo of the attendees on X, calling the gathering a “friendly and brotherly meeting” between the Saudi crown prince, GCC leaders, Jordan’s king, and Egypt’s president.

The meeting comes at a critical time for the region, amid US President Donald Trump’s reported plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza and seize control of the territory.

Trump has repeatedly called for “taking over” Gaza and resettling its population to redevelop the enclave into what he called “the Riviera of the Middle East.” The idea has been vehemently rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

On Feb 16, al-Sisi confirmed that his country is preparing a “comprehensive” plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the summit follows a long-standing tradition of periodic informal meetings among GCC leaders, Egypt, and Jordan. The agency also highlighted the gathering as part of the “strong fraternal ties” between the leaders, aimed at strengthening cooperation and coordination.

Any decisions regarding joint Arab action will be addressed during the upcoming emergency Arab League summit in Egypt, scheduled for March, the agency added.

