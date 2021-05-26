Aqueduct that once carried water to Ephesus unearthed

  • May 26 2021 07:00:00

Aqueduct that once carried water to Ephesus unearthed

AYDIN
Aqueduct that once carried water to Ephesus unearthed

An ancient aqueduct and a water channel estimated to be at least 2,000 years old have been discovered at a construction site in the Aegean province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

The aqueduct and other findings came to light during a drilling work carried out before the foundation excavation of a construction company.

Upon the discovery, officials conducted an examination in the area.

“This is a water channel and aqueduct. It is a structure that we estimate has a 43-kilometer line and once carried water to the ancient city of Ephesus,” Aydın Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Umut Tuncer said.

Stressing that the excavations are continuing in the protected area, Tuncer said that the historical building and water channel unearthed were partially intact.

“Our efforts to determine the start and end point of the water channel are ongoing,” Tuncer added.

Emphasizing that Ephesus was a metropolis in the first century B.C., Abdülbari Yıldız, the director of Aydın Archeology Museum, said that the ancient city met its water needs from Kuşadası with a water canal of approximately 43 kilometers.

Turkey,

