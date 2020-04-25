April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24.

The manufacturing capacity utilization rate fell 13.7 percentage points on a monthly basis in April, the bank survey showed, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capacity Utilization Rate of the Manufacturing Industry (CUR) shows actually realized capacity utilization rates in line with the physical capacities of the enterprises in the manufacturing industry in the reference month.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was food and beverage goods, with 68.7%, while durable consumer goods posted the lowest CUR with 51.2%.



