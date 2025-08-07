Apple to invest additional $100 billion in United States

WASHINGTON

Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, taking its total pledge to $600 billion over the next four years, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Trump announced the increased commitment at the White House alongside the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook, calling it "the largest investment Apple has made in America."

"Apple will massively increase spending on its domestic supply chain," Trump added, highlighting a new production facility for the glass used to make iPhone screens in Kentucky.

In February, Apple said it would spend more than $500 billion in the United States and hire 20,000 people, with Trump quickly taking credit for the decision.

It builds on plans announced in 2021, when the company founded by Steve Jobs said it would invest $430 billion in the country and add 20,000 jobs over the next five years.

"This year alone, American manufacturers are on track to make 19 billion chips for Apple in 24 factories across 12 different states," Cook said in the Oval Office.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of... ensuring that iPhones sold in the United States of America also are made in America," Trump said.

Cook later clarified that, while many iPhone components will be manufactured in the United States, the complete assembly of iPhones will still be conducted overseas.

Apple reported a quarterly profit of $23.4 billion in late July, topping forecasts despite facing higher costs due to Trump's sweeping levies.