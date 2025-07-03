Apple Music marks 10 years with new studio

CULVER CITY, Calif.
As Apple Music turns 10 this year, the popular streaming service is celebrating a major power move: Apple Music Studios.

The new studio, set to open in mid August, is a three-story, 15,000-square-foot creative playground in the Los Angeles area to help artists dream big and connect deeper with fans. There are two cutting-edge radio studios inside primed for spatial audio, live interviews, off-the-cuff convos and surprise performances.

Just steps away sits a massive 4,000-square-foot soundstage that's ready to host everything from live sets, fan events and film-style shoots. The new studio is located in Culver City, which is home to other major entertainment companies like Sony Music , Amazon MGM and Amazon Music .

The building housing the space was designed by architect Eric Owen Moss, who is known for creating some of the area's most distinctive and unconventional structures.

For Apple Music, it's a bold move toward next era of music, sound and storytelling.

“It's the future of listening and enjoying music,” said Zane Lowe , global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1. He and Ebro Darden will kick off a weeklong celebration of Apple Music's 10th anniversary with a show on Monday focusing on the birth of Apple Music Radio.

“We’re trying to create as many opportunities as possible to surprise and delight people with as much music across all different communities and parts of the world and the sonic landscape,” Lowe continued. “We can create some moments that will excite fans and maybe make them stop looking or listening to other stuff for a minute. This will be a moment for them.”

Apple’s new studio will serve as the flagship for a global network of creative hubs, with additional locations coming soon to New York and London. They’ll join Apple Music’s expanding lineup of production spaces already in cities like Tokyo, Berlin, Paris and Nashville.

The vision is for the new studio to become a creative sanctuary that fosters a deeper connections with artists and creators.

The studio will feature a photo and social media lab, an edit suite and a green room to support real-time content creation. Private isolation booths will offer space for songwriting, podcasting and intimate one-on-one interviews.

Throughout the corridors, curated images and artwork will celebrate iconic moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
