Apple chooses Google's Gemini AI to power Siri

NEW YORK
Tech giants Apple and Google has announced a multi-year partnership that will see Apple's next-generation artificial intelligence features, including its Siri assistant, be powered by Google's Gemini technology.

The collaboration marks a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally developed its core technologies in-house.

A joint statement said Apple selected Google's AI technology after a "careful evaluation" determined it provided "the most capable foundation" for the iPhone-maker's AI ambitions.

The announcement represents a rare alliance between two companies that have long competed in the smartphone market, where Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems dominate globally.

However, the two rivals have maintained a lucrative partnership for years, with Google paying Apple billions of dollars annually to remain the default search engine on iPhones and other Apple devices.

Financial details of the AI arrangement were not provided.

The company is largely perceived to have stumbled in efforts to roll out AI capabilities across its products and last month announced the head of its artificial intelligence team was stepping down.

Apple last year delayed the release of an improved Siri digital assistant and is now promising it for later in the year.

Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and other tech rivals have been releasing ever-improved AI models and features in a fierce race to lead the sector.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
