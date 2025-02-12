Apple changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on maps

SAN FRANCISCO

Apple renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps on Feb. 11 after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System.

The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post on Feb. 9 that it had begun rolling out the change.

In Google's case, the company said people in the U.S. will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico. Everyone else will see both names.

After taking office, Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed.

The U.S. Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name late on Feb. 9. Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press said on Feb. 11 that its White House reporter was barred from an event with Trump over the top U.S. news agency's refusal to follow his order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

"We were informed by the White House that if AP did not align its editorial standards with President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, AP would be barred from accessing an event in the Oval Office," AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said.