Apple, Amazon report better-than expected earnings

Apple, Amazon report better-than expected earnings

NEW YORK
Apple, Amazon report better-than expected earnings

FILE - The iPhone 17 Pro is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple Park on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

U.S. tech behemoths Apple and Amazon reported quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by resilient demand and strong performance in their core businesses.

Apple reported profit of $27.5 billion in the recently ended quarter, powered by iPhone and services revenue.

The net income, along with revenue of $102.5 billion, beat market expectations.

Overall sales of iPhones, the heart of Apple's business, fell shy of market expectations, bringing in $49 billion in an increase from the same quarter last year.

Apple's services business, which sells digital content and subscriptions to users of its coveted gadgets, generated $28.8 billion in revenue, an increase of some $3 billion from the same quarter a year earlier.

"These results come at the close of an extraordinary year for Apple in which we achieved an all-time revenue record of $416 billion for the fiscal year," Cook said.

Cook predicted that the current fiscal quarter would be the best ever for Apple.

Amazon posted higher fiscal third quarter profit and sales compared with a year ago, fueled by accelerating growth in its cloud computing business and strong spending by its customers.

Quarterly sales rose 13 percent to $180.2 billion across the company. Net income climbed to $21.2 billion from $15.3 billion a year earlier.

Stoking investor sentiment, the company forecast fourth-quarter sales of $206-$213 billion, representing growth of 10-13 percent.

The e-commerce giant's Amazon Web Services division saw revenues jump 20 percent to $33 billion in the third quarter, marking its fastest growth rate since 2022 as companies race to build AI capabilities.

US, Giants,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October
Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea
Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul

Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul
Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September

Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September
NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses

NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses
Chinas factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month

China's factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿