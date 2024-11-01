Apple, Amazon quarterly results beat expectations

Apple, Amazon quarterly results beat expectations

NEW YORK
Apple, Amazon quarterly results beat expectations

Apple reported revenues that narrowly surpassed analyst expectations as it enjoyed a boost from iPhone sales.

The company saw quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion in the three months ending September 28, up from the same period last year.

Revenue in greater China, however, showed weakness, falling slightly from the same period a year earlier to $15 billion.

Apple's iPhone sales came in at $46.2 billion. Investors are eyeing demand for new iPhones with artificial intelligence features, and Apple launched its iPhone 16 in September.

The company has since rolled out its first set of AI features dubbed "Apple Intelligence," across its premium iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, marking its major push into generative AI.

Besides Apple, other tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are convinced that generative AI's powers are the next chapter of computing -- boosting spending so as not to be left behind.

Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon reported stronger-than-expected third quarter results  with significant growth in cloud computing and a return to profitability in its international segment.

The Seattle-based tech titan posted net sales of $158.9 billion for the quarter ending September 30, up 11 percent from the same period last year, with net profit up to $15.3 billion.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing division, continued its robust performance with sales increasing 19 percent year-over-year to $27.5 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

    UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

  2. Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

    Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

  3. Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

    Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

  4. Japan and EU announce new defense pact

    Japan and EU announce new defense pact

  5. Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit

    Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit
Recommended
Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025
Boeing raises its offer to end strike, union to vote next week

Boeing raises its offer to end strike, union to vote next week
Some 3 million tourists visit Türkiye for shopping

Some 3 million tourists visit Türkiye for shopping
Coordination committee to be set up for Development Road Project

Coordination committee to be set up for Development Road Project
Türkiye AI summit discuss future of artificial intelligence

Türkiye AI summit discuss future of artificial intelligence
Türkiye aims for 7,200 MW in nuclear power by 2035: Energy minister

Türkiye aims for 7,200 MW in nuclear power by 2035: Energy minister
WORLD UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

A special U.N. rapporteur on the Palestinian territories has urged the suspension of Israel’s membership in the organization due to its continuing "genocide."
ECONOMY Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

A direct high-speed train service from Amsterdam to London will resume early next year, Eurostar has said, once work at the Dutch capital's international terminal has been completed.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿