Antalya’s Patara, Çıralı among cleanest beaches in Europe

  • May 05 2020 13:16:00

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Travel writers of British The Guardian newspaper have shown Antalya’s Çıralı and Patara beaches among the cleanest beaches in Europe. There are also three more Turkish beaches on the list.

As coronavirus lockdowns around the world ease, with some countries considering reopening tourism to salvage their economies, people have begun making holiday plans. As plans on returning to normal are made, The Guardian has published the 30 cleanest beaches of Europe.

The world-famous Patara beach in the southern province of Antalya’s Kaş district and Çıralı beach in Kemer are two of the cleanest ones, according to the U.K.-based newspaper.

Turkey’s tourism theme of 2020 is the ancient city of Patara, which makes Antalya’s tourism professionals very pleased. They believe that it will make great contributions to the promotion of the region and Antalya.

The 12-kilometer Patara beach is located next to the ancient city. Among the most magnificent beaches of the region with its turquoise blue sea and fine sand, it also attracts attention with its shallow sea.

Kaş Mayor Mutku Ulutaş said that the region has an untouched nature, history, sea and beach, adding, “We are pleased that these beauties are known in Europe. We may not realize our own beauty because we live here, but we are pleased to see it from the outside. We will try to keep these beauties alive. We will continue our efforts to host the guests from the world in the best way in our Patara and Kaş.”

Çıralı nesting area of caretta carettas

Çıralı, the second clean beach that The Guardian showed in Antalya, is also known as the region where loggerhead sea turtles Caretta carettas nest, with many orange gardens surrounding the beach.

Çıralı, which is home to a natural fire source, Yanartaş (burning stone), also known as eternal fire, is also ready for the tourism season.

“Çıralı is one of the best places in our region. It continues to attract local and foreign guests with its nature, calm and peace. It is ranked among the 30 best beaches in Europe, listed by the British The Guardian newspaper. This is also the nesting area of caretta carettas. Our guests also have the opportunity to watch the baby caretta carettas meet with the sea at sunrise. Kemer is ready for the tourist season,” said Kemer Mayor Necati Topaloğlu.

Çanakkale’s Aquarium in Bozcaada district, İztuzu Beach in Muğla Ortaca Dalyan district and Kabak Cove in Uzunyurt neighborhood in Muğla’s Fethiye district are among the other beaches chosen from Turkey.

