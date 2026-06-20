Antalya’s famous carpet fields open for summer

ANTALYA

The agricultural fields of Antalya’s Döşemealtı district are transforming into a massive, colorful patchwork as thousands of handwoven rugs from across Türkiye are laid out under the intense Mediterranean sun to be naturally sanitized, cured and prepared for global export.

The annual practice, which has become a distinctive feature of the region, sees carpets dyed with natural plant-based pigments spread across open farmland. These carpets, many of them valuable handmade pieces, are exposed to sunlight and the area’s unique climatic conditions to enhance their appearance and preserve their quality before being shipped abroad.

This year’s season started later than usual due to increased rainfall during the winter and spring months. Preparations are now underway as fields are plowed and readied for the carpets, while textiles themselves undergo washing and treatment before being transported to the drying grounds.

With temperatures expected to rise in the coming days, workers will begin laying out carpets across the fields. The process allows rugs to be naturally disinfected under intense sunlight while helping restore their original tones and achieve the soft, faded appearance prized by collectors and buyers.

Woven using traditional techniques and organic plant dyes rather than synthetic materials, these premium carpets undergo a rigorous sun-curing process in Antalya’s fields before being packaged for export to major markets across Europe and the United States.

Among the thousands of carpets processed each year are rare antique pieces, some dating back more than a century. Such rugs can command prices of several thousand dollars and often attract interest from collectors.

Deniz Ali Topkara, who has been involved in the trade for many years, said Antalya’s climate makes the region particularly suitable for the practice.

“The humidity that forms at night and the morning sun create ideal conditions for carpets,” he said. “This helps revive the colors and gives them the desired faded effect. Antalya is one of the best places for this process.”

He noted that the carpets are not necessarily local to Antalya but are sourced from across Türkiye and beyond, including traditional Turkish Hereke rugs and, at times, Persian carpets. The process is reserved exclusively for valuable handwoven carpets made with natural root dyes.

“Machine-made carpets are not laid out here,” Topkara said. “For this method to work, the carpets must be woven with natural dyes. Most of the rugs we process are highly valuable, handmade pieces.”

Each summer, the fields of Döşemealtı become a striking visual attraction, showcasing a centuries-old craft tradition while preparing Türkiye’s handwoven carpets for international markets.