Antalya’s Alanya hosts 4th fishing tournament

ANTALYA

The fourth Alanya Fishing Tournament, one of the biggest fishing competitions in the country, was held in the southern town of Alanya on Oct. 29-30.

In the competition, which took place with the participation of 127 boats and 381 athletes, the fishermen cast fishing lines off Alanya for two days.

In the category of “biggest fish” in the competition, Team Antalya came first with 11.9 kilograms, while Deep Blue was the runner-up with 4.9 kilograms. Team Viyabot came in third with 3.8 kilograms.

Team Kaptan Karaaslan won the prize in the “catching the most fish” competition. Team Şahin came second, while Team Karaca Av was third.

In another competition where fish were caught and released back to the sea, Team Balık Savaşları (Fish Wars) came first. The team that won the “Republic Special Award” was Team Lom Ali.

The awards were given to the winning teams by the tournament officials.

Alanya, formerly Alaiye, is a beach resort town in the country’s Mediterranean Region. In Alanya, despite the seaside location, few residents make their living on the sea and fishing is not a major industry.

The Mediterranean climate, natural attractions, and historic heritage make Alanya a popular destination for tourism and is responsible for 9 percent of Türkiye’s tourism sector.