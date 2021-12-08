Antalya to host int’l piano stars

ISTANBUL

The 21st International Antalya Piano Festival, one of the most important cultural and artistic events of the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, will be held from Dec. 11 to 24.

Contributing to the international “Art City” identity of Antalya since 2000, the International Antalya Piano Festival is a member of the European Festivals Association (EFA). The festival, which could not be held last year due to the pandemic, will again be the stage for a parade of stars and bring world-famous artists together with music lovers.

The festival will begin on Dec. 11 with Richard Clayderman’s concert. The event will also host Duo Blanc & Noir on Dec. 14, consisting of Selin Şekeranber and Yudum Çetiner, who are blending traditional Turkish music with classical western music.

Queenz of Piano, which made a name for itself with its energetic stage shows and fascinating presentation styles, will take the stage on Dec. 15; Özgür Ünaldı, under the conductorship of Artun Hoinic and accompanied by the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra, will take the stage on Dec. 17; Flamenco star Laura De Los Angeles will take the stage on Dec. 18; and Can Çakmur, the young star of piano, will be on stage on Dec. 22.

The festival will end with the Anjelika Akbar concert on Dec. 24.

All events of the festival will be organized at the Atatürk Culture Center.