Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie

Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie

ANTALYA
Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchies latest movie

Antalya, a shining gem of the Turkish Riviera, has taken center stage in the latest movie by hotshot British director Guy Ritchie.

The action-packed film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which premiered on July 25, is captivating audiences worldwide, especially as it showcases the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Antalya, helping global promotion of the city as a picturesque destination.

Directed by Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez, the movie is based on a true World War II story of a group of British soldiers who break traditional rules of warfare to infiltrate enemy lines.

The shots were carried out in eleven spots in the Mediterranean city.

This is not the first time Antalya has played host to a Ritchie film, as his 2022 release “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” was also shot in the seaside city.

The movie is available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

The success of such projects in showcasing Antalya's stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage is expected to have a lasting impact on the city's global profile and tourism industry.

Türkiye hosted a total of 223 foreign productions in 2022, according to official data.

The county previously hosted productions such as Oscar-winning "Argo," "James Bond," "Skyfall," "Charlie's Angels" and "Inferno.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

    Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

  2. Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

    Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

  3. Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

    Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

  4. Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

    Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

  5. Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals

    Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals
Recommended
Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon
Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources
Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals

Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals
First lady appreciates Palestinian woman’s efforts on providing clean water

First lady appreciates Palestinian woman’s efforts on providing clean water
Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties

Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties
Turkish security forces rescue 65 migrants pushed back by Greece off İzmir

Turkish security forces rescue 65 migrants pushed back by Greece off İzmir
WORLD Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his cabinet to parliament on Sunday, notably including a woman and a Western-friendly diplomat as the country's foreign minister.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried increased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in January-July to 48.94 million.

SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿