Antalya sets all-time January tourism record

ANTALYA

Antalya, a major Mediterranean tourism destination, has recorded its highest-ever January visitor numbers, marking a new milestone.

Data from Antalya and Gazipaşa airports show that in January 2026, the city welcomed 234,037 tourists by air, a 1.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year. This figure surpassed all previous January records, with 231,000 arrivals in 2025, 229,000 in 2024, 220,000 in 2023 and 138,000 in 2022.

Of the total arrivals this January, 166,000 were foreign tourists, while 67,000 were Turkish citizens residing abroad.

Russia remained Antalya’s leading source market, sending more than 47,000 visitors, a rise of over 9 percent, and accounting for 28 percent of all foreign arrivals. Germany ranked second with nearly 38,000 visitors, though numbers fell by 3.5 percent, representing 22 percent of the total.

The United Kingdom and Poland continued to feature prominently among Antalya’s top markets. The U.K. sent 16,230 visitors, down 11 percent, while Poland recorded a 13 percent increase with 11,335 arrivals. Both countries have consistently exceeded the one million visitor mark annually in recent years.

Antalya closed 2025 with 17,571,155 tourists overall, setting an all-time record for annual arrivals.