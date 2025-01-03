Antalya seeks to attract more French tourists in 2025

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most sought-after holiday destinations, is setting its sights on the French market in a strategic push to diversify its tourism base for 2025.

Known for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts and historic landmarks, the coastal paradise is launching new initiatives to attract French travelers, among Europe's top spenders in international tourism.

Turkish tourism authorities aim to build on the region’s record-breaking visitor numbers in 2024. Antalya hosted more than 16 million foreign tourists last year, with the majority coming from Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Now, local stakeholders believe the French market presents untapped potential, thanks to its preference for culturally rich destinations and high-end travel experiences.

According to the Antalya Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, efforts will include targeted advertising campaigns, collaborations with French tour operators and increased participation in French travel expos.

France is a promising market with discerning travelers who seek authenticity and quality,” said Ayşegül Yılmaz, a spokesperson for the agency.

“Antalya offers a unique mix of heritage, luxury and nature that aligns perfectly with French tourists’ expectations.”

Key strategies also involve enhancing air connectivity. Turkish Airlines and several budget carriers have announced plans to increase direct flights between major French cities, such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille, to Antalya.

Hotel chains in the region are also tailoring services to French visitors, including offering French-speaking staff and menus featuring regional wines and cuisine familiar to French palates.

Experts believe this diversification effort is critical for Antalya’s long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive global market.

Antalya welcomed around 176,000 tourists from France this year, with officials aiming to increase the number to 500,000 people initially and eventually reach millions in the French market.

If successful, the push could see France joining the ranks of Antalya’s top tourism markets.

