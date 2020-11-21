Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

  • November 21 2020 07:00:00

Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

ANTALYA
Antalya man fathering Russian national for 28 years

A 77-year-old man living in the Mediterranean province of Antalya has been a father figure to a Russian national, whom he came across while serving in Turkish Cyprus 28 years ago.

Ahmet Büyüközdemir learned that 12-year-old Vladislav Nelbuyin, a child of a Russian family residing in Turkish Cyprus, was living in a coffee house after his father passed away.

Büyüközdemir, who never got married or had children, accepted Nelbuyin like his own son and taught him Turkish.

Nelbuyin, moved by the approach of Büyüközdemir towards him, became a Muslim and even adopted the name of Büyüközdemir’s grandfather, Hüseyin.

After a while, he left home and got married to a Moldovan woman 10 years ago.

After attending Nelbuyin’s wedding at Chisinau, Büyüközdemir later settled in Antalya.

He also gifted Nelbuyin his house in Antalya.

Büyüközdemir often travels abroad to see Nelbuyin and his children, who also come to visit him in the resort town every year for a month.

“He is now my son. He turned out to be a very smart kid. He learned Turkish in a short time and started to mingle with everyone. I wanted to adopt Hüseyin, but the laws did not allow it,” Büyüközdemir said, adding that his mother found them a few months later, but when she saw Hüseyin’s happiness, she let him stay.

“Hüseyin is a son to me, and I became a father to him. Now I even have grandchildren. They do not speak Turkish, but every year when they come to Turkey, they run and hug me saying, ‘Ahmet grandfather,’” Büyüközdemir said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

    Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

  2. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

  3. Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

    Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

  4. Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

    Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

  5. Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers

    Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers
Recommended
Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints
Farewell to Gli, beloved cat of Hagia Sophia Mosque

Farewell to Gli, beloved cat of Hagia Sophia Mosque
Money scattered by wind returned to owner

Money scattered by wind returned to owner
Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down
Local couple turns ghost nets into shopping bags

Local couple turns ghost nets into shopping bags
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey
WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey will increase the "operational competencies" of all financial and relevant institutions, the country's new treasury and finance minister pledged on Nov. 20. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.