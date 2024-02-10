Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

ANTALYA

Data from the "Top 100 City Destinations" index for 2023 by Euromonitor International reveals Antalya and Istanbul as two of the world's most visited cities, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) describing the southern city as a hidden gem.

The data analysis by BBC’s Stacey Leasca, highlights Türkiye in the global tourism landscape, identifying Antalya as an unexpected hero.

In 2023, Istanbul topped the list with a 26 percent increase in international visitors compared to the previous year, followed by London with a 17 percent increase and Dubai with an 18 percent increase. According to the report, Antalya experienced a 29 percent increase in international visitors in 2023 compared to 2022.

While Istanbul's leading position on the list wasn't surprising given its status as Europe's largest city by population, the fact that Antalya managed to attract 16.5 million international visitors, surpassing the populations of major cities such as Paris, Hong Kong, and New York, left many astonished. BBC referred to Antalya as the "hidden gem" in this context.

Highlighting Antalya's long-standing popularity among Germans, Russians, and Britons as a travel destination, the BBC analysis also invoked the words of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, who famously said, "There is no doubt that Antalya is the most beautiful place in the world."

Additionally, BBC emphasized Türkiye's readiness to welcome even more international tourists this year, citing the growing health tourism sector as another factor attracting visitors. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, approximately 1.2 million people traveled to Türkiye for health tourism in 2022, marking a staggering 308 percent increase compared to 2021.

In light of these developments, Antalya emerges as not just a coastal city but a beacon of Türkiye's growing prominence in the global tourism industry, leaving the world to wonder what other surprises this Mediterranean gem holds.