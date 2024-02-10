Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

ANTALYA
Antalya, Istanbul among most visited cities in world: Data

Data from the "Top 100 City Destinations" index for 2023 by Euromonitor International reveals Antalya and Istanbul as two of the world's most visited cities, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) describing the southern city as a hidden gem.

The data analysis by BBC’s Stacey Leasca, highlights Türkiye in the global tourism landscape, identifying Antalya as an unexpected hero.

In 2023, Istanbul topped the list with a 26 percent increase in international visitors compared to the previous year, followed by London with a 17 percent increase and Dubai with an 18 percent increase. According to the report, Antalya experienced a 29 percent increase in international visitors in 2023 compared to 2022.

While Istanbul's leading position on the list wasn't surprising given its status as Europe's largest city by population, the fact that Antalya managed to attract 16.5 million international visitors, surpassing the populations of major cities such as Paris, Hong Kong, and New York, left many astonished. BBC referred to Antalya as the "hidden gem" in this context.

Highlighting Antalya's long-standing popularity among Germans, Russians, and Britons as a travel destination, the BBC analysis also invoked the words of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, who famously said, "There is no doubt that Antalya is the most beautiful place in the world."

Additionally, BBC emphasized Türkiye's readiness to welcome even more international tourists this year, citing the growing health tourism sector as another factor attracting visitors. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, approximately 1.2 million people traveled to Türkiye for health tourism in 2022, marking a staggering 308 percent increase compared to 2021.

In light of these developments, Antalya emerges as not just a coastal city but a beacon of Türkiye's growing prominence in the global tourism industry, leaving the world to wonder what other surprises this Mediterranean gem holds.

istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

    Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

  2. Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

    Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

  3. White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

    White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

  4. Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

    Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

  5. NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

    NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production
Recommended
Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says

Population rebounds in earthquake-hit region, official says
Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert

Underground water reserves not enough for Istanbul: Expert
Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works

Divers find shipwreck in Black Sea amid cleanup works
Mine collapse kills worker in northern Türkiye

Mine collapse kills worker in northern Türkiye
5th Tour of Antalya kicks off

5th Tour of Antalya kicks off
Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert
WORLD Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden urged U.S. lawmakers Friday to approve a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine, warning that Kiev could not hold off Russia's invasion without it.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan 11th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting with Akılbek Caparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and signed the 11th Term JEC Protocol on Friday.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿