Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya welcomed 102,006 foreign visitors via air travel on July 19, marking the highest number of international arrivals in a single day ever recorded for the month of July.

“On July 19, a total of 102,006 foreign tourists arrived through Antalya and Gazipaşa airports. This figure marks the highest number of international visitors ever recorded on a single day in July,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

Ersoy noted that the city had seen a steady upward trend in visitor numbers throughout the month.

The upward momentum began on July 11 with 100,681 foreign visitor arrivals in a single day.

All-time record for daily foreign arrivals, 102,755 visitors, set in Aug. 2024, was now within reach, according to Ersoy.

Between Jan. 1 and July 19 this year, around 7.8 million tourists arrived in Antalya by air, according to official figures.

“Antalya continues to be a shining star of global tourism with its sunshine, sea, historical heritage, unique nature and strong tourism infrastructure,” Ersoy said.

Antalya is one of Türkiye’s most popular tourist destinations, especially during the summer season.

With its combination of sandy beaches, ancient ruins, luxury resorts and vibrant nightlife, the city attracts millions of international visitors each year, particularly from Europe and Russia.

The city welcomed a record 17.28 million visitors in 2024, with Russians topping the list. For the first time, more than 1 million Turks residing abroad also visited the city last year.