Antalya faces 204 days of polluted air in 2024

Antalya faces 204 days of polluted air in 2024

ANTALYA
Antalya faces 204 days of polluted air in 2024

The Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya experienced excessive air pollution for 204 days in 2024, far surpassing the acceptable limit.

The tourism hotspot, already grappling with shifting climate patterns, the disappearance of transitional seasons and reduced rainfall, now faces worsening air pollution, primarily owing to traffic congestion.

The data comes from an air quality monitoring station that operates year-round, confirming that for more than half of last year, the city’s air quality was unhealthy.

“Unfortunately, things are getting worse. The main reason is traffic and vehicle emissions. The air quality standards, which should only be exceeded 35 times a year, were surpassed 204 times last year," Associate Professor Güray Doğan from Akdeniz University warned.

Traffic congestion peaks during morning and evening rush hours, but even during the day, emissions from vehicles significantly lower air quality.

Statistics from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) support the findings, as they revealed that the city's registered vehicle count has increased by 500,000 over the past six years, reaching 1.5 million in January 2025.

Public transportation is another key concern. Despite the need for widespread adoption, efforts to promote its use remain insufficient, according to Doğan.

"There are no significant incentives for public transport and current efforts to expand its network are inadequate. Without serious intervention, the city’s air quality will continue to decline," Doğan emphasized.

Doğan also pointed to household heating issue as another factor, noting that the city still has not fully addressed the problem of residential heating emissions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles
Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Türkiye welcomes Syrias commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy

Türkiye welcomes Syria's commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy
Türkiye marks International Womens Day with renewed call to end femicide

Türkiye marks International Women's Day with renewed call to end femicide
Palestinian displacement absolutely unacceptable: Fidan

Palestinian displacement 'absolutely unacceptable': Fidan
Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿