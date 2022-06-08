Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

  • June 08 2022 07:00:00

Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

ANTALYA
Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

The ongoing restoration works on the historical clock tower in the southern province of Antalya have revealed that the original clock inserted on the outer surface of the tower at the beginning of the 20th century was stolen and a plastic clock was put instead.

“Besides, the iron frame in which the plastic clock was fit also caused cracks on the historical tower,” Demirören News Agency reported on June 6.

The clock tower, one of the landmarks of Antalya, is a part of the city walls built in the Hellenistic period. At the beginning of the 1900s, the Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II converted the place into a clock tower.

Highlighting that the clock tower was not maintained since 1985, the agency reported that local officials started renovation work in February.

It did not take much time to figure out that the clock seen on the tower was a plastic one and not the original one put in the 1900s.

An investigation has been opened and without giving details. Officials uttered that the original clock may have been stolen in 1988.

Recep Gürgen, who is 75 years old now, was the last person in 1985 who conducted the maintenance of the clock.

“It was a French-made machine that kept the clock working, and there was no glass on it or a frame around. Someone has placed this frame and plastic clock,” he said. “I don’t know where the original parts of the clock have gone. I even said at that time to officials to protect the original clock.”

“The tower must have been maintained some times more after me, but I have no information. I really cannot understand how someone took the mechanical parts out and put a plastic one in,” Gürgen noted.

“Works to engineer a clock similar to the original mechanical one have already started,” said Cemil Karabayram, the head of the Department of Cultural Properties of the governor’s office of Antalya.

Once it will be finished, the new mechanical clock, similar to the original one, will work by itself without any human touch for years, just like the İzmir Clock Tower and the one in Istanbul’s Galataport.

Turkey,

WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

    Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

  3. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  4. Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

    Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

  5. No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

    No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar
Recommended
Nearly 478,000 visit Cappadocia in a month

Nearly 478,000 visit Cappadocia in a month
Number of libraries in country increases to 34,555

Number of libraries in country increases to 34,555
Man earns and travels with caravan

Man earns and travels with caravan
Private school fees cannot be increased arbitrarily: Minister

Private school fees cannot be increased arbitrarily: Minister
MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands

Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands
WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

ECONOMY Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”