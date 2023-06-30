Antalya bans lighting fire 4 kilometers away from forests

ANTALYA

In a bid to combat wildfires that pose a significant disaster risk as temperatures rise in summer months, Antalya Governor’s Office has imposed a ban on lighting fire in or at a distance of 4 kilometers from forests, including privately owned lands.

The office’s circular titled “Prevention of Forest Fires” stated that a series of measures have been taken considering that forest fires might occur with the rise in human and vehicle density in forested areas and the extremely hot weather in the summer months in the southern province.

The circular, which consisted of 11 articles, noted that it is forbidden to light fires until Oct. 31, while in the previously determined picnic and recreation areas, it is banned to light fire after 8 p.m.

The use of flammable materials such as fireworks and sky lanterns that may cause fires is also banned.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry also issued a warning against forest fires during the Eid al-Adha holiday due to the increase in barbecue activities.

“In Türkiye, we combat 2,500 to 3,000 forest fires every year. Some 90 percent of forest fires are caused by human activities. They can reach disastrous proportions due to winds and weather conditions and threaten life in forest villages,” the ministry’s statement said.

“Do not throw your cigarette butts into nature. Make sure to extinguish your barbecue and campfires. Let’s stay away from behaviors that can cause forest fires, let’s protect our forests together,” it added.

Recently, in an effort to prevent forest fires, authorities issued a prohibition on entering and exiting forests in several regions. The decision announced ahead of the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday states that access to forests will be restricted until Oct. 15 in Istanbul, until Sept. 15 in Çanakkale, until Oct. 31 in Muğla and Manisa and until further notice in Osmaniye.

Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a written statement explaining the rationale behind the decision, highlighting concerns over rising temperatures, increased human and vehicle activity concentrated in forest areas, as well as intentional or negligent behaviors.

The statement clarified that citizens wishing to enter prohibited areas for feeding stray animals may do so after informing the relevant district security units and Forestry Operations Directorates about their identity, location and schedule.