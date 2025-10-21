Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has unveiled plans for a striking 77-meter control tower at Antalya International Airport, set to serve as both a vital air traffic control hub and a new city landmark.

“The 14-story tower will feature two support floors, an observation deck and an operations floor,” Uraloğlu said in a statement.

“This massive structure boasts 11,100 square meters of enclosed space and will significantly increase the operational capacity of Antalya Airport. Not only will our new tower serve as an air traffic control building, it will also become one of Antalya's iconic landmarks,” he said.

Uraloğlu stated that the 1,500-square-meter shared landscaping area on the terrace floor of the technical block and its surroundings will offer employees social and recreational opportunities.

“The tower's design, inspired by the lighthouses of the Lycian civilization, will bear traces of Antalya's historical identity,” he added.

“We have reinterpreted the meaning of the lighthouses that guided sailors in ancient times with modern architecture. With its upward-turning form and openings reminiscent of the reflections of light on the water surface, this tower will reflect the Mediterranean sun during the day and illuminate its surroundings at night."

 

