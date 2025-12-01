Antakya Civilizations Choir receives invitation from Vatican

The Antakya Civilizations Choir, known for bringing together voices from three religions and six denominations, has received an official invitation from the Vatican after performing at a special program attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pope Leo XIV.

 

The ensemble took the stage at the Cihannüma Hall of the Presidential Library, presenting a repertoire of Muslim and Christian hymns.

 

Choir conductor Yılmaz Öztürat said that the 200-member group includes imams, priests, doctors and lawyers, united by a single principle: “Whether Christian, Jewish or Muslim, we are all servants of one God,” he said.

 

Having performed more than 3,000 concerts worldwide, Öztürat described the evening as “an honor and a profound source of joy.”

 

He noted that their performance was shaped by Türkiye’s long-stnading culture of coexistence. “At a time when bloodshed and suffering continue across the world, especially in Gaza, showing that people can live together in peace carries deep meaning,” he said.

 

Öztürat added that the Vatican delegation extended an invitation immediately after the concert. “They asked, ‘Would you come to the Vatican for a performance?’ We told them it would be our pleasure. We hope to contribute once more to the cause of peace.”

 

Choir member Diyana Beytaroğlu Görür, a Turkish Christian from Hatay, said taking part in the event was “deeply moving and an immense source of pride.” The choir’s message of coexistence resonated strongly with the audience, she emphasized.

