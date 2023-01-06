Another supermarket chain freezes prices

Another supermarket chain freezes prices

ISTANBUL
Another supermarket chain freezes prices

Migros, one of the largest supermarkets with nearly 3,000 outlets across Türkiye, has joined a hard discount retailer in freezing prices on stable products.

Migros has announced that it will freeze prices on 419 products while offering discounts between 25 percent to 50 percent for other goods under 23 different ranges of products during the month of January. It will also offer discounts for more than 3,000 private-label products on its shelves.

Earlier this month, hard discount retailer Şok said it would freeze prices on 1,000 items during January.

The moves by the retailers came after Trade Minister Mehmet Muş held a meeting on Dec. 26, 2022, with the executives of the four largest supermarkets.

At the meeting, Muş warned against price adjustments after the minimum wage was raised by 54.3 percent for 2023 to a net of 8,500 Turkish Liras.

Some supermarket chains increased their prices after the minimum wage hike, which drew criticism from consumers.

The government has been cautioning retailers against price gauging and authorities conducted thousands of inspections at supermarkets to check prices last year.

If supermarkets act jointly in offering discounts, this will have an impact on the prices of suppliers and producers, Aydın Ağaoğlu, the president of the Consumers’ Confederation told daily Milliyet. “This, in return, will provide some relief to consumers who suffer from high inflation. We, as consumers, expect other supermarkets to follow suit,” he said.

The prize freezes offered by Migros and Şok came at a time when the annual inflation rate slowed sharply from 84.4 percent in November 2022 to 64.3 percent last month. The monthly increase in consumer prices also eased from 2.88 percent to 1.18 percent.

WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
LATEST NEWS

  1. In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

    In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

  2. US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

    US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

  3. Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

    Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

  4. US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

    US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

  5. Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part

    Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part
Recommended
Amazon will cut more than 18,000 jobs, CEO says

Amazon will cut more than 18,000 jobs, CEO says
Japan tuna price soars past $270,000 at New Year auction

Japan tuna price soars past $270,000 at New Year auction
Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year
In Iraq, graft helps push property prices out of reach

In Iraq, graft helps push property prices out of reach
Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022
Türkiye’s construction machinery sector increases capacity

Türkiye’s construction machinery sector increases capacity
WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to generate $34 billion in export revenues this year, the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.